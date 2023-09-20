Square Enix Releases SaGa Emerald Beyond Tokyo Game Show Trailer

Game launches for consoles, PC, smartphones worldwide in 2024

Square Enix revealed a new trailer, as well as the staff, on Wednesday for the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond game. The new footage showcases the Japanese voice acting for the 2024 release.

Akitoshi Kawazu will be the game designer/storyteller, Kenji Ito will compose the music, and Satoshi Kuramochi will design the characters.

Each of the heroes have journeys across the game's 17 worlds. There are branching story paths and multiple endings.

The new entry in the SaGa series will come out on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android worldwide in 2024.

Image via Xbox Store © Square Enix

Romancing SaGa

PlayStation

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song

Nintendo

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song

Square released the firstgame in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the2 titledlaunched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally forWii in 2009.got a remastered version last December.

The Romancing SaGa 2 sequel game launched for Super Famicom in 1993. The remastered version of the game released for PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, Xbox One, and PC worldwide in December 2017. Romancing SaGa 3 launched for Super Famicom in 1995. The remastered version of the game launched for PS4, PS Vita, Switch, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Android in November 2019.

The Romancing SaGa Re; Universe smartphone game launched in Japan in December 2018. The game features characters from past entries in the series, and has a story set three years after the events of Romancing SaGa 3 .

Square developed the SaGa Frontier role-playing game for the original PlayStation and released it in Japan in July 1997. Sony published the game in North America in March 1998. The game got a remastered version for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android in April 2021.

Square Enix released SaGa Scarlet Grace on the PlayStation Vita in December 2016. The company released the SaGa Scarlet Grace: Hiiro no Yabō port for the Switch, PS4, iOS, Android, and PC in August 2018.

