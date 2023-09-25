High Card Stage Play Reveals Cast, Staff, Visual, January 19 Opening

The official website for High Card the Stage: Crack a Hand , the stage play in the High Card multimedia project, revealed on Thursday that the play will run in Theater 1010 in Tokyo from January 19-29, 2024. The website also unveiled a visual, cast, and staff:

The play stars:

Ikkei Yamamoto is directing the play. Hideyuki Nishimori is writing the screenplay. Tadasuke is composing the music.

Publisher TMS , author Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui franchise ), and his younger brother Hikaru Muno ( Kakegurui novel) are credited with the original work, and Ebimo is credited as the original character designer. Junichi Wada ( The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan , Caligula, Sakugan ) is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Naoki Kuroyanagi is overseeing the series scripts, and Kenichi Yamashita , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Shingo Nagai are writing the scripts. Nozomi Kawano is designing the characters, and Ryō Takahashi is composing the music. TMS Entertainment is producing the anime.

Kadokawa describes the story:

Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about.

The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them.

With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves.

There is a secret group of players called High Card, who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle.

Scouted to become the group's fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards.

"All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life."

However, Who's Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang.

A frenzied battle amongst these card obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin!

Are you ready?

It's Showdown!!