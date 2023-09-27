The Saint's Magic Power Is Omnipotent Season 2's 2nd Video Previews Aina Suzuki's Ending Song

Main cast returns for season premiering on October 3

Kadokawa streamed the second full promotional video for the second television anime season based on Yuka Tachibana and Yasuyuki Syuri 's The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ( Seijo no Maryoku wa Bannō Desu ) light novel series on Thursday. The video previews for the first time Aina Suzuki 's ending theme song "Lilac Melody."

Over the next five days, the anime's YouTube channel and X (formerly Twitter) account will post voice clips from the main characters to countdown to the season's October 3 premiere. On the premiere day, lead cast members Yui Ishikawa and Reina Ueda will start hosting the anime's weekly Sei to Liz no Ochakai Radio (Sei and Liz's Tea Pary Radio) web radio program as their respective characters.

The anime's main cast and most of its main staff members are returning from the first season. The new cast members include:

Ryota Ohsaka as Oscar Dunkel



Chiaki Kobayashi as Tenyū



Shinichiro Miki as Seiran



Scott MacDonald replaces Tomoyasu Hosoi as art director. Katsuhiro Kawano is now credited as music producer (not to be confused with returning staff member Aira Yūki , who is still credited for "music produce"). Aira Yūki performs the opening theme song "Semisweet Afternoon."

Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed both the novel series and its manga adaptation, and the publisher describes the story:

Sei, a 20-year-old office worker, is whisked away to a whole new world. Unfortunately for Sei, the ritual that summoned her—meant to produce a “Saint” who would banish the dark magic—brought two people over instead of one. And everyone prefers the second girl over Sei?! But this is just fine by Sei, who leaves the royal palace to set up shop making potions and cosmetics with her newfound magic. Business is booming, and this might not be such a bad life, after all...as long as her supposed Sainthood doesn't come back to haunt her.

The new season will premiere on AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , BS11 , and the Lemino streaming service on October 3. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The first season premiered in April 2021. Funimation streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub .

Tachibana launched the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narou" website in 2016. Kadokawa published the first volume in print in February 2017, with illustrations by Yasuyuki Syuri . Fujiazuki 's manga adaptation launched on Comic Walker as part of Kadokawa 's "Flos Comic" website in July 2017.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.