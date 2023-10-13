News
Metallic Rouge Anime Reveals 3rd Teaser Video, Full Staff
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the Metallic Rouge original television anime revealed a third teaser promotional video for the series on Friday.
The website also revealed additional staff, including:
- Special Effects Director: Yasushi Muraki
- Gladiator Design: Takayuki Takeya, Tamotsu Shinohara
- Mechanical Design: Tomoyuki Hirao
- Product Design: Kazutaka Miyatake
- Set Design: Shingo Takeba, Yasushi Ishizu
- Costume Design Cooperation: Akihiro Yamada
- Art Director: Takuya Ebisawa
- Color Design: Hiroko Umezaki
- Director of Photography: Masataka Ikegami
- 3DCG Supervisor: Yoshikazu Kon
- 3DCG Director: Daiki Uchida
- Setting Investigation: Mitsuyasu Sakai
- Culture Investigation: Katsuie Shibata
- Sound Director: Haru Yamada
Yume Miyamoto stars in the series as the android girl Rouge Redmaster, and Tomoyo Kurosawa co-stars as her partner Naomi Orthmann.
The "tech noir" anime takes place in a world where humans and androids coexist. The story follows Rouge, an android girl, who is on a mission on Mars with her partner Naomi. The mission is to murder Immortal Nine, nine artificial humans who are hostile to the government.
Motonobu Hori (Carole & Tuesday) is directing the anime at BONES. Yutaka Izubuchi (Mobile Police Patlabor mecha designer, Star Blazers 2199, RahXephon) is handling the series scripts and is also serving as chief director. Toshizo Nemoto (Macross Delta) is writing the screenplays. Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop) is designing the characters. Taisei Iwasaki (BELLE) is composing the music alongside Yuma Yamaguchi and Towa Tei.