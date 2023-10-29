The Idolm@ster Shiny Colors Anime Posts Trailer for 2nd Theatrical Film

2nd of 3 theatrical screening runs opens on November 24 prior to spring 2024 TV premiere

The official website for the anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game began streaming a trailer for the anime's second theatrical anime on Monday.

© Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The anime will premiere on TV in spring 2024. Before the television premiere, the 12-episode anime is screening in theaters as three films. The first film is running in Japan from October 27 through November 16. The second film will run from November 24 through December 14, and the third film will run from January 5 through January 25. The films will play in 75 theaters in 47 prefectures throughout Japan.

Mankyū ( Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Theater , The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is directing the anime at Polygon Pictures . Yoichi Kato ( The IDOLM@STER Million Live! , Aikatsu! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. "Tsubasa Gravity" will be the anime's opening theme song.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game launched in April 2018. In the free-to-play game (with in-game purchases), players train idols and compete against other producers/players online in live concert performances. In addition to the game itself, the project spawned concert events, goods, CDs, and radio programs.

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed the The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors : Song for Prism smartphone game in April.

