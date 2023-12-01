×
News
Suicide Squad Isekai Anime Reveals Main Cast in New Trailer

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Anna Nagase, Yuichiro Umehara star in Wit Studio series premiering in 2024

The staff for Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio's original Suicide Squad ISEKAI anime revealed the show's main cast, teaser trailer, visual, and theme song artist on Friday. The below video has English subtitles.

© & TM DC © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment. All rights reserved.

The anime stars:

Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn

Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker

Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot

Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker

Jun Fukuyama as Clayface

Subaru Kimura as King Shark

The anime will premiere globally in 2024. Tomoyasu Hotei is performing the opening theme song "Another World."

Warner Bros. describes the original anime's story:

In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”!

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!

Eri Osada (Jujutsu Kaisen, Gintama episode director) is directing the original anime at Wit Studio. Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Vivy Prototype light novel writer) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy Prototype light novel writer) are writing the scripts. Manga artist Akira Amano (elDLIVE, Reborn!, Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective) is drafting the original characters, and Naoto Hosoda (Seiren, Digimon: The Movie key animator) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Golden Kamuy, Undead Unluck) is composing the music. Shinya Tsuruoka is serving as the animation producer from Warner Bros. Japan.

Source: Press release

