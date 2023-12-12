Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo Anime Film Streams Opening Sequence

Film premiered in Japan on November 17

The official website for the Kitarō Tanjō: Gegege no Nazo (Kitarō Birth: The Mystery of Gegege) anime film started streaming the film's opening sequence on Tuesday.

The video below does not have English subtitles:

The film opened in Japan last November 17 and sold 111,500 tickets and earned 160,106,620 yen (about US$1.07 million) in its first three days. The film stayed at #3 in its fourth weekend. The film sold 166,300 tickets, and earned 248,932,300 yen (about US$1.70 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 810,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 1,150,040,030 yen (about US$7.89 million).

The film is part of four "big projects" commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Shigeru Mizuki 's birth. Mizuki passed away in 2015 at 93 years old. Another project is a new Akuma Kun anime that premiered on Netflix on November 9.

The latest GeGeGe no Kitarō anime — the sixth television anime incarnation — premiered in April 2018 and replaced Dragon Ball Super in the same timeslot. The show ended its run in March 2020 after 97 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The 2018 anime starred Miyuki Sawashiro as Kitarō and Masako Nozawa as Medama Oyaji. Both will reprise roles for the film, although Nozawa is credited as "Kitarō's Father" instead of Medama Oyaji.

Mizuki's manga, which began in 1959 under the name Hakaba Kitarō , has spawned seven television series (including one Hakaba Kitarō anime), several animated movies, and two live-action films. The stories center on an inhuman boy who straddles the line between the human and supernatural worlds.