Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Game's Trailer Highlights Characters, Gameplay

RPG launches on April 23 for PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC

505 Games and Rabbit & Bear Studios revealed a new trailer for the Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Hyaku Eiyūden) role-playing game on Thursday. The trailer highlights the game's characters, and explains the game's mechanics for combat, party development, army battles, and town development.

©505 Games, Rabbit & Bear Studios

The game will launch on April 23 on4,5,Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG.

The game had been delayed from 2023 to the second quarter of 2024 in order to "ensure the best possible story" and "best game experience."

The Kickstarter campaign for the main game became the third-most funded game on the platform (behind Shenmue 3 and Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night ) in August 2020. The campaign raised 481,621,841 yen (US$4,571,418). The game's final stretch goal, which was met at US$4.5 million, is a companion town-creation RPG by Natsume-Atari.

The Kickstarter campaign reached its US$509,713 goal within three hours of launching in July 2020.

The campaign had a US$1,000,000 stretch goal to unlock releases for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to PC.

The game will be the first collaboration between Yoshitaka Murayama ( Suikoden I , Suikoden II ) and Junko Kawano ( Suikoden I , Suikoden IV ) in 25 years. Murayama is writing the script and is credited as the game designer, and Kawano is the character designer. Osamu Komuta ( Suikoden Tierkreis, Rhapsodia ) is the system designer and in charge of direction, and Junichi Murakami ( Castlevania : Aria of Sorrow, Hero Bank ) is the art director and producer. Motoi Sakuraba ( Tales of game series, Golden Sun game series) and Michiko Naruke ( Wild Arms series) are composing the music.

Rabbit & Bear Studios was established in March 2020 and is based in Tokyo.

The game's website describes the story:

Our story begins in one corner of Allraan, a tapestry of nations with diverse cultures and values.

By dint of sword, and by way of magical objects known as “rune-lenses,” the land's history has been shaped by the alliances and aggressions of the humans, beastmen, elves, and desert people who live there.

The Galdean Empire has edged out other nations and discovered a technology that amplifies the rune-lenses' magic. Now, the Empire is scouring the continent for an artifact that will expand their power even further.

It is on one such expedition that Seign Kesling, a young and gifted imperial officer, and Nowa, a boy from a remote village, meet each other and become friends.

However, a twist of fate will soon drag them into the fires of war, and force them both to reexamine everything they believe to be right and true.

The game will feature more than 100 characters, a guild system, and the turn-based battles will feature parties with up to six characters. Positioning of battles will differ based on environment, and battles will also include dynamic camera angles. The game will include pixel character designs and high-resolution 2.5D graphics.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising , the companion prequel game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG in May 2022. The companion game was also available on day one via Xbox and PC Game Pass. The game also got a physical release.