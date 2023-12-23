Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game Adds NieR: Automata's 2B as DLC Character

Vane, Beatrix also join as DLC characters

Cygames revealed at its Granblue Fes 2023 event on Saturday that 2B from NieR:Automata , Vane, and Beatrix will join the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game as playable DLC characters. 2B will join the game in late February 2024, Vane in April, and Beatrix in May.

Cygames is streaming a gameplay trailer for the first DLC character Lucilius and for 2B.

Cygames also revealed that Yukichi will be available as a lobby avatar.

The event also revealed the game will be featured as a main title at EVO Japan 2024.

Lucilius is the first character in the Character Pass Part 1, which will have a total of six characters. Lucilius will be available as a DLC character on January 16 with version 1.10. Other characters will release in late February, April, May, August, and October.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on December 14.

The game released with a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and a Free Edition. The Free Edition contains four characters, "part 1" of the story, online play (including lobbies), the new "Grand Bruise Legends" mode, and some other limited features. The game includes rollback netcode and crossplay between the three platforms.

The game includes a battle royale mode titled "Grand Bruise Legends," as well as a new "Ultimate Skills" mechanic, which Cygames describes as an "even more powerful version of Plus Skills." Additionally, the game includes a new Dash Attack and Triple Attack mechanic. The game features the 24 playable characters from the previous fighting game, as well as new characters and stages, new story content, enhanced graphics, and an online lobby. New characters include Anila, Siegfried, Nier, and Grimnir.

Players can transfer data (between the same platforms) from Granblue Fantasy: Versus to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising , including story progress, tournament trophies, EX colors, battle pass color variants, and battle pass weapon skins.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.