The Elusive Samurai Anime's Character Video, Visual Highlight Kojirō

The official website for television anime of Yusei Matsui 's The Elusive Samurai ( Nigejōzu no Wakagimi ) manga unveiled a promotional video and visual for the character Kojirō on Wednesday. Mari Hino voices the character.

© 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

© 松井優征／集英社・逃げ上手の若君製作委員会

The anime will premiere in 2024.

The anime will star rookie voice actress Asaki Yuikawa as Hojo Tokiyuki and Yūichi Nakamura as Suwa Yorishige.

The cast includes:

Hinaki Yano as Shizuku

as Shizuku Mari Hino as Kojirō

as Kojirō Sayumi Suzushiro as Ayako

as Ayako Aoi Yūki as Kazama Genba

as Kazama Genba Kikunosuke Toya as Fubuki

Yuta Yamazaki (assistant director for Wonder Egg Priority , series director for both Love Rice series) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Yasushi Nishiya (chief animation director for Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us , Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! ) is designing the characters.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both simultaneously releasing new chapters of the manga in English digitally as they debut in Japan.

Viz Media is also releasing the manga in print, and the company describes the first volume:

After the massacre of his family by the traitor Ashikaga Takauji, Tokiyuki flees with the help of a handful of loyal retainers who have also survived the purge. One of them is Suwa Yorishige, an ally of the Hojo clan and lord of Suwa Province. The slightly odd Yorishige also claims to be clairvoyant and foretells that Tokiyuki will one day become the ruler of Japan. But for the moment, escaping from enemy territory is the priority!

Matsui ( Majin Tantei Nōgami Neuro , Assassination Classroom ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in January 2021, and the series is ongoing.