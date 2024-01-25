Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live! Game's Japanese Version Ends Service on March 31; Global Version Launches in February but Also Ends Service on May 31

Game launched in April 2023 after nearly decade-long run of original Love Live! School Idol Festival game

The official Japanese website forandGames'smartphone game revealed on Thursday that the game's Japanese version will end service on March 31.

In addition, the official English Twitter account for the game also revealed on the same day that the game's planned global version will launch in February, but will also end service on May 31, three months later. The version will be available in English, Traditional Chinese, and Korean.

The Japanese version launched in Japan in April 2023.

The game maintains the nine-button rhythm gameplay from Love Live! School Idol Festival , as well as the Bonds feature that allows players to reveal unique character interactions. The game includes all Love Live! songs in the franchise thus far, including songs from rival groups that are not the center of the story, including A-RISE, Saint Snow, Sunny Passion, and Wien Margarete.

Players of the earlier Love Live! School Idol Festival game were able to connect their old account to the new game before the game shut down in March 2023, and were able to view all the cards they collected in that game within Love Live! School Idol Festival 2 Miracle Live!'s "Album" feature.

Lastly, the game features four new anime sequences from Sunrise / Bandai Namco Filmworks that show when players roll for new cards. Each new anime sequence highlights one of the main four groups.

predecessor gamesmartphone game ended service on March 31, 2023, just 16 days before the 10th anniversary of the game's release in Japan.

A new version of the game titled Love Live! School Idol Festival ALL STARS launched in Japan in September 2019, and launched globally in February 2020. The game contained the new Love Live! characters from the then-recently debuted Nijigasaki High School Idol Club idol group, and ran its story concurrently alongside the original Love Live! School Idol Festival .

The smartphone rhythm game launched alongside the franchise 's first television anime in 2013, and told additional side stories and character-focused stories not seen in the anime. The game is primarily a rhythm game in which players tap the screen in time to on-screen prompts based on songs from the Love Live! franchise . The game launched overseas in 2014. It has since spawned the Love Live! School Idol Festival ~Afterschool Activity~ arcade game in 2016, and the arcade game in turn was ported to the PlayStation 4 console in 2021.

