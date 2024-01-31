One Piece Gets New Heroines Light Novel

Original Heroines light novel published in 2021

Shueisha revealed in a new listing that the One Piece franchise is receiving a new light novel titled ONE PIECE novel HEROINES [Colorful] on March 4. Jun Esaka will write the novel, and Sayaka Suwa will draw the illustrations.

The novel will focus on the characters Hancock, Tashigi, Reiju, Uta, Nami and Robin.

"episode: Hancock" tells the return of one of Hancock's subordinates after a long disappearance at sea. As she is about to tell her love story on the high sea, a hurricane blows in.

"episode: Tashigi" sees the character passing on her sword skills to a young girl like her.

"episode: Reiju" is a cooking story about Reiju and her brothers creating a meal for themselves with no cook onboard.

"episode: Uta" sees the character singing a new song as she reminisces over Shanks and the Red Hair Pirates.

"extra episode: Nami & Robin" delves into how the two women manage to indulge in self-care during their voyage at sea with the help of Chopper and Brook.

The Heroines novel series was first published in 2021 with a novel centered on Nami.

Shueisha 's One Piece Magazine , the magazine for Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga, previously serialized Shō Hinata 's One Piece: Ace's Story ( One Piece novel A ) novels. Hinata launched the novels with a serialization in One Piece Magazine in September 2017. Shueisha published the story's two compiled book volumes in April and June 2018. Viz Media licensed the novels and released the first volume in May 2020.

