Anime Expo Hosts Voice Actors Masaya Fukunishi, Asami Seto, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime's Staff

Anime Expo announced on Tuesday that it will host voice actors Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino in Kaiju No. 8 , Ken Ryuguji in Tokyo Revengers ) and Asami Seto (Mina Ashiro in Kaiju No. 8 , Chihayafuru ) . The convention will also host a special event with TOHO animation to celebrate the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and The Apothecary Diaries anime. The event will feature special guests from the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's staff, including director Keiichirō Saitō ( BOCCHI THE ROCK! ), designer Daiki Harashina ( Sonny Boy ) , and MADHOUSE animation producer Yuichiro Fukushi ( One-Punch Man ).

The convention will host the cast members of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise. The event will host actor and model for Shogakukan 's CanCam magazine Meru Nukumi , as well as voice actors Mamoru Miyano ( Death Note , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 ), Daiki Yamashita ( My Hero Academia 's Deku, Gaist Crusher , Yowamushi Pedal ), and Kenta Miyake ( My Hero Academia 's All Might, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders ).

Anime Expo will also host Delicious in Dungeon manga creator Ryōko Kui and CloverWorks president and producer Akira Shimizu at this year's event. Other panels at this year's event include:

The event will also host manga creator and illustrator Acky Bright, director and mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori , voice actress Sayaka Ōhara , scenario writer Ryukishi07 ( Higurashi: When They Cry , Umineko - When They Cry franchises), Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo, and Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa .

Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.