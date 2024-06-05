News
Anime Expo Hosts Voice Actors Masaya Fukunishi, Asami Seto, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Anime's Staff
posted on by Anita Tai
Anime Expo announced on Tuesday that it will host voice actors Masaya Fukunishi (Kafka Hibino in Kaiju No. 8, Ken Ryuguji in Tokyo Revengers) and Asami Seto (Mina Ashiro in Kaiju No. 8, Chihayafuru) . The convention will also host a special event with TOHO animation to celebrate the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and The Apothecary Diaries anime. The event will feature special guests from the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime's staff, including director Keiichirō Saitō (BOCCHI THE ROCK!), designer Daiki Harashina (Sonny Boy) , and MADHOUSE animation producer Yuichiro Fukushi (One-Punch Man).
The convention will host the cast members of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: You're Next (My Hero Academia: You're Next), the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise. The event will host actor and model for Shogakukan's CanCam magazine Meru Nukumi, as well as voice actors Mamoru Miyano (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam 00), Daiki Yamashita (My Hero Academia's Deku, Gaist Crusher, Yowamushi Pedal), and Kenta Miyake (My Hero Academia's All Might, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders).
Anime Expo will also host Delicious in Dungeon manga creator Ryōko Kui and CloverWorks president and producer Akira Shimizu at this year's event. Other panels at this year's event include:
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II with voice actor Tomori Kusunoki (LLENN) and producer Wataru Hashimoto
- Fate/Grand Order seventh anniversary with voice actors Ayako Kawasumi, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Rumi Okubo, and part 2 director Yoshiki Kanо̄
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fifth anniversary with voice actors Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Takahiro Sakurai (Giyu), and producer Yūma Takahashi
- Blue Exorcist Special Event with voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto (Rin Okumura)
- HATSUNE MIKU: COLORFUL STAGE! with voice actors Ai Furihata (Airi Momoi) and Mayu Yoshioka (Haruka Kiritani)
- Skydance Animation and Production I.G's Terminator Zero anime series based on the Terminator film franchise
- World premiere screening of the first episode of GoHands' Momentary Lily original anime
- The Blue Wolves of Mibu anime's world premiere
- The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies anime's premiere
- Plus-Sized Elf anime's world premiere
- World premiere of episodes 0 and 1 of the Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc anime
- World premiere of the Haigakura anime
- North American premiere of the 2.5 Dimensional Seduction anime
- North American premiere the I Parry Everything anime
- "Tametomo: Saga Prefecture Kamimine Town Anime" for the web anime Chinzei Hachirō Tametomo (also known as Minamoto no Tametomo)
The event will also host manga creator and illustrator Acky Bright, director and mechanical designer Shōji Kawamori, voice actress Sayaka Ōhara, scenario writer Ryukishi07 (Higurashi: When They Cry, Umineko - When They Cry franchises), Nihon Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo, and Studio Ghibli art director Youichi Nishikawa.
Anime Expo 2024 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on July 4-7.
Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5)