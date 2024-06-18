Update: Jason DeMarco, Senior Vice-President, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, reported on Bluesky on Tuesday that a second Ninja Kamui season "has not been announced." Thanks, Delphisage and wjbraden.

Ninja Kamui

Sola Entertainment reported in a press release on Tuesday that it is producing a second season for the anime . Sola Entertainment did not reveal any further details about the second season.

In addition, Rainmaker Productions and Sola Entertainment also released Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins , the previously announced game based on the anime. The game is already available for the Switch. G.rev ( Senko no Ronde , Yurukill: The Calumniation Games ) developed the game.

Rainmaker Productions describes the game:

In Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins , race against the clock as you slash and shoot your way through hordes of henchmen and deadly ninjas as Tsukumo. The adventure begins as you uncover a sinister plot by AUZA to massacre his old ninja allies. Armed with his sword and "TYPE 0" boost gear, Tsukumo faces off against a cast of brutal ninja assassins - many of whom are from the NINJA KAMUI anime.

Sola Entertainment CEO Joseph Chou also noted in Tuesday's announcement that Ninja Kamui was the most viewed anime ever on both Adult Swim and Max (formerly HBO Max).

Adult Swim premiered the anime with both its English dub and Japanese audio with English subtitles during the Toonami programming block on February 10. The anime debuted streaming on Max on February 11.

Adult Swim describes the anime:

Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin - a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming “death,” Joe will re-emerge as his former self - Ninja Kamui - to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him.

Sunghoo Park ( Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School ) is directing the futuristic action/adventure anime. Takeshi Okazaki ( Afro Samurai, Star Wars Visions, Batman Ninja ) is designing the characters. Park's new studio E&H Production and Sola Entertainment ( Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim, Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Ultraman ) are producing the anime.

