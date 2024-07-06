'Demon Lord, Retry! R' Anime Reveals October Debut, Promo Video, Crunchyroll Streaming

New key visual also revealed

Crunchyroll announced at its industry panel at Anime Expo on Saturday that it will stream the anime adaptation of Kurone Kanzaki and Amaru Minotake 's sequel manga Demon Lord, Retry! R , when it debuts in October. Crunchyroll also revealed a new promo video for the anime.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Crunchyroll also revealed a key visual.

Kazuomi Koga (episode director for Demon Lord, Retry! ) is directing the anime at Gekkō . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Aldnoah.Zero , Protocol: Rain ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Minori Homura ( Isekai Onsen Paradise ) is designing the characters. Creator group SUPA LOVE is composing the music.

The anime stars a mostly different cast from the previous anime, including:

The manga itself is a sequel based on Kurone Kanzaki 's Demon Lord, Retry! ( Maō-sama, Retry! ) light novel series.

J-Novel Club licensed the original light novel series, the manga, and its sequel. It describes Demon Lord, Retry! R :

The Demon Lord continues his adventure in this re-vamped series! After encountering the mysterious entity in the lowest level of the Bastille Dungeon, he sets out for Hellion Territory, where Grand Devils vie for domination of the realm. With the addition of a new advisor—the (seemingly) hopeless optimist Akane—the Demon Lord's army grows even more colorful, and their hijinks even wackier.

Minotake launched the Demon Lord, Retry! R manga in Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in March 2020.

The light novel series inspired the first television anime adaptation in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

Kanzaki published the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) and Hameln websites from October to December 2016.

Futabasha began publishing the story in light novel volumes with illustrations by Kōji Ogata in June 2017. Futabasha later reprinted the novels through its M Novels label with new illustrations by illustrator and animator Makoto Iino .

Amaru Minotake launched a manga adaptation of the story in October 2017 on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action site. The fifth and final volume shipped in Japan in December 2019.

