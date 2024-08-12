Pokémon Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Dies at 46

Image via Rachael Lillis' Twitter account

Voice actress(Ash from) revealed on Monday that voice actressdied on the evening of August 10. She had been battling breast cancer. She was 46.

Taylor wrote that Lillis' family would like to thank fans as they take this time to grieve privately. There will be a memorial for Lillis at a future date.

Both Taylor and fellow voice actor Eric Stuart (Brock and James from Pokémon ) shared their condolences.

A GoFundMe campaign had launched on May 13 for voice Lillis to help fund a home care nurse. The campaign had revealed that Lillis has been diagnosed with breast cancer that has spread to her spine, thus leaving her barely able to walk. The campaign noted that Lillis has been in a nursing home in Los Angeles since late January to receive care, but that the noise in the nursing home has made it difficult for her to rest. On Monday, the campaign announced her death along with a message.

Lillis has voiced many roles in the various Pokémon anime, but is perhaps best known for two major roles in particular: Misty, one of the anime's original three Pokémon trainer protagonists, and Jessie, one half of the Team Rocket villain duo. Her other well-known English dub roles include Utena Tenjō in Revolutionary Girl Utena , Martina in Slayers Next , Micott Bartsch in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn , Nagi Kirima in Boogiepop Phantom , Yuriko Star in The Irresponsible Captain Tylor , Kanaka Ohno in Genshiken , and Ami Kurimoto in DNA² .