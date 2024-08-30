Naoko Yamada, Science Saru's The Colors Within Film Streams English-Subbed Trailer

Film opened in Japan on Friday, opens in West this winter

GKIDS began streaming on Friday an English-subtitled version of a trailer from May for The Colors Within ( Kimi no Iro ), the new anime feature film by Science SARU and director Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ):

Image via The Colors Within anime's website © 2024「きみの色」製作委員会

The anime opened in Japan on Friday. The film was originally slated to open in fall 2023, but it was then slated to open in 2024. The film has IMAX screenings in 51 theaters in Japan.has acquired the film for North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, and it will screen the film in winter 2024. Anime Ltd. has acquired the film for Europe.will handle Italian- and German-speaking territories, andwill manage sales for the rest of Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

The story centers on Totsuko, a high school girl who can see the "colors" of the emotions in people's hearts. She attends a mission school in Nagasaki. In order to keep her friends and family from feeling dark feelings, she worries, reads situations, and even lies to smooth things over. At an antique bookshop in the corner of town, she meets a beautiful woman with an incredibly beautiful color and a music-loving boy trying to put together a band. The story follows these three sensitive people who gather together to play in a band.

Yamada directed the film at Science SARU . Story Inc. is credited as planner and producer. Reiko Yoshida ( K-ON! , Girls und Panzer , Ride Your Wave , Violet Evergarden ) penned the script, and kensuke ushio ( Space Dandy , A Silent Voice , Liz and the Blue Bird , Chainsaw Man ) composed the music. DaisukeRichard drafted the original characters, and Takashi Kojima designed the characters and also directed the animation. Mr. Children performs the theme song "in the pocket."

The film held its premiere at this year's Annecy International Film Festival earlier this year in June. The film also won the Best Animation Film award at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival in June.

Sanami Suzuki launched a manga adaptation of the film on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype platform on July 16.

Source: GKIDS ' YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.