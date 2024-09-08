×
News
Palette's 9-nine- TV Anime Unveils Returning Cast, Staff, 2025 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Palette's 9-nine- bishōjo game also has new spinoff game starring Aoi Yūki

The official website for the television anime of Palette's 9-nine- game opened on Sunday and revealed the anime's title 9-nine- Ruler's Crown, returning cast, staff, 2025 premiere, and key visual. The game's "9-nine- Symphonic Concert 2 with Animation" event on Sunday also announced a new 9-nine- spinoff game and revealed that Aoi Yūki will voice the new heroine.

nine
Image via 9-nine- game's X/Twitter account
© クリアレーヴ・マーベラス・グッドスマイルフィルム

The anime's returning cast members from the game are:

Kōichi Ōhata (Burst Angel, Ikki Tousen: Dragon Destiny, Maken-Ki! Battling Venus) is directing the anime at PRA, and Saori Sakiguchi (number24, Technoroid Overmind) is designing the characters.

The new 9-nine- spinoff adventure game will launch on PC (Windows 10/11 compatible) in winter 2025. The "9-nine- Symphonic Concert 2 with Animation" event also revealed visuals of the game's two new characters on Sunday:

nine3
Image via Anime! Anime!
© CLEARRAVE / PALETTE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Aoi Yūki as spinoff game's new heroine
nine2
Image via Anime! Anime!
© CLEARRAVE / PALETTE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

The 9-nine- game consists of four "episodes." Sekai Project has released all four episodes on Steam in English. Palette then released the game for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on June 23, 2022.

All of the episodes share the same world and setting, but each focuses on a different heroine. Sekai Project describes the games:

9-nine- is a tale of the town of Shiromitsugawa, host to mysterious Artifacts and the superpowers they bestow on their Users. A tale of growing trust and budding romance between the protagonist and the heroine, and also a murder mystery where they hunt down the culprit behind a series of supernatural murders.

Palette released the four episodes separately in 2017-2020 for PC, and then released all the episodes plus an extra episode in a bundle for PC on April 23, 2021. The PS4 and Switch versions is based on this release.

Sources: 9-nine- game's X/Twitter account, 9-nine- Ruler's Crown anime's website, Anime! Anime! (八羽汰 わちは)

