SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky Game Debuts in the West on October 23

PQube began streaming a new trailer on Tuesday for its Western release of the SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky ( SINce Memories: Hoshi no Sora no Shita de ) game. The trailer reveals the game's October 23 release in the West for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam .

The company describes the game:

SINce Memories: Off The Starry Sky is a successor to the celebrated Memories Off, series. Set 10 years after the Memories Off series and set in a modern setting, this familiar coming-of-age visual novel is full of growth, love, and healing. Uncover the mystery as you rebuild the Hojo manor, unravelling the tangled past and the truth behind Junya's brother's death and the mysterious girl who blames you for it.

The game originally launched in Japan for Switch and PS4 in 2021.

U35 ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs ) designed the characters. Takeshi Abo ( Steins;Gate ) composed the music. Chiyomaru Shikura ( Robotics;Notes ) is credited for the lyrics and composition for the opening theme. Tsukasa Tsuchiya, Hiro Akizuki, decocool, Rio Izumi, Moe Gungu, and Chiyo Yakaku wrote the scenario.

The first seven games in the series (up to Memories Off Yubikiri no Kioku ) received an HD remastered compilation titled Memories Off Historia in 2021.

KID developed the original Memories Off romance visual novel that debuted for PlayStation in 1999. KID declared bankruptcy in 2006, and CyberFront took over series development. 5pb. then acquired the rights to the game series from CyberFront in 2007. 5pb. and several other companies merged under the parent company MAGES. in 2011.

The eighth and most recent main game in the series is the Memories Off -Innocent Fille- game, which shipped for PS4, PlayStation Vita, and PC via Steam in Japan in March 2018. The game received a Switch version, as well as a Taiwanese version for PS4, Vita, and Switch in October 2018. It had a fan disc that shipped for the PS4, PS Vita, Switch, and PC in March 2019.

The next title in the franchise , Memories Off Sōsō: Not always true, has been delayed from this year to early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam .

The game series has inspired five original video anime ( OVA ) projects. Memories Off #5 Togireta Film , the most recent OVA in the series, debuted in 2006.