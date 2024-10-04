×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Ryōta Suzuki Replaces Tōru Furuya as Yamcha in Dragon Ball Daima TV Anime

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Tōru Furuya steps down from role after scandal earlier this year

newvisual
Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website
© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
The official website for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series announced on Friday that voice actor Ryōta Suzuki (Dr. Stone's Ryūsui Nanami, Kaguya-sama: Love is War's Yū Ishigami) will take over for Tōru Furuya as the voice of Yamcha in the anime, starting with the anime's first episode.

The anime will premiere on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT) starting on October 11. The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal.

Crunchyroll will also begin streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premieres in Japan. The subtitled stream will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

Netflix will stream the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.

Voice actor Tōru Furuya stepped down from the roles of Sabo in One Piece and Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan in June, after Furuya acknowledged a May report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair he had with a fan.

Sources: Dragon Ball Daima anime's website, Aoni Production, Oricon via Hachima Kikō

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives