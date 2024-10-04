Ryōta Suzuki Replaces Tōru Furuya as Yamcha in Dragon Ball Daima TV Anime

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

The official website for the anime series announced on Friday that voice actor's Ryūsui Nanami,'s Yū Ishigami) will take over foras the voice of Yamcha in the anime, starting with the anime's first episode.

The anime will premiere on a new anime programming block on Fuji TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT) starting on October 11. The first episode will have a runtime 10 minutes longer than normal.

Crunchyroll will also begin streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premieres in Japan. The subtitled stream will be available in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

Netflix will stream the anime, debuting first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.

Voice actor Tōru Furuya stepped down from the roles of Sabo in One Piece and Tōru Amuro in the Detective Conan in June, after Furuya acknowledged a May report by the Weekly Bunshun magazine regarding an affair he had with a fan.