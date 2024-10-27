Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life Manga to End on November 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Kumo Kagyu, Daichi Matsuse, Square Enix

This year's 11th issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Kumo Kagyu and Daichi Matsuse 's Goblin Slayer: A Day in the Life manga will end in the next issue on November 25.

Yen Press publishes the series in English and describes the story:

The party of Club Fighter, Supreme God's Cleric, and Harefolk Hunter takes on a new challenge only to discover there are some enemies they can't hope to defeat… Priestess joins Female Knight, Witch, and High Elf Archer on an adventure—but somehow, they end up defending a besieged fortress… And then there's Goblin Slayer, who's once again teamed up with Spearman and Heavy Warrior! This special manga adaptation of volume 12 of the popular light novel series follows a day in the life of adventurers in the Four-Cornered World!

The manga covers the story from the Goblin Slayer novel series' 12th volume, which featured omnibus stories and was not covered in other manga. The manga focuses on the adventurers' development as they live their everyday life.

Kagyu and Matsuse launched the series in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in December 2022. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume on March 25. Yen Press will ship the second compiled book volume in English on February 18.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer! dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press publishes both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series. The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub . The anime received a second season that premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast game will release in North America and Europe for Nintendo Switch on November 15. The game launched in Japan on February 29 for Switch and PC via Steam .