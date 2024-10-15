Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Game Delayed to November 15 in West

Sword Maiden will be free DLC character for Switch game

Red Art Games announced on Tuesday that it will release Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast , the game based on Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series, in North America and Europe digitally for Nintendo Switch on November 15 following a delay. The game was originally slated for an October 25 release. The game's physical version will launch at a date to be announced. The company also announced that the Sword Maiden will be a free DLC character:

Image courtesy of Red Art Games ©Kumo Kagyu・SB Creative Corp./Goblin Slayer2 Project. ©Bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

The game will get a standard edition, as well as Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition. The two special editions are available on Red Art Games' store. The Deluxe Edition includes a sleeve with alternate cover art, a sticker sheet, and the soundtrack CD. The Collector's Edition includes a steelcase, doube-sided acrylic stand, double-sided poster, and sticker sheet.

Image courtesy of Red Art Games ©Kumo Kagyu・SB Creative Corp./Goblin Slayer2 Project. ©Bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

Image courtesy of Red Art Games ©Kumo Kagyu・SB Creative Corp./Goblin Slayer2 Project. ©Bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

The game launched in Japan on February 29 for Switch and PC via

The game's cast and original characters include:

Other game cast and characters from the original series include:

The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January 2023.

Source: Email correspondence