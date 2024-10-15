News
Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Game Delayed to November 15 in West
posted on by Alex Mateo
Red Art Games announced on Tuesday that it will release Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast, the game based on Kumo Kagyu's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series, in North America and Europe digitally for Nintendo Switch on November 15 following a delay. The game was originally slated for an October 25 release. The game's physical version will launch at a date to be announced. The company also announced that the Sword Maiden will be a free DLC character:
The game will get a standard edition, as well as Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition. The two special editions are available on Red Art Games' store. The Deluxe Edition includes a sleeve with alternate cover art, a sticker sheet, and the soundtrack CD. The Collector's Edition includes a steelcase, doube-sided acrylic stand, double-sided poster, and sticker sheet.The game launched in Japan on February 29 for Switch and PC via Steam.
The game's cast and original characters include:
- Rie Takahashi as Guild Master
- Inori Minase as Blood Princess
- Yūki Ono as Squire
- Daisuke Ono as Polar Bear Priestf
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Conan
- Hisako Kanemoto as Lady of Principality
Other game cast and characters from the original series include:
- Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest
- Yui Ogura as Priestess
- Yūichirō Umehara as Goblin Slayer
- Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer
- Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman
The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January 2023.
Source: Email correspondence