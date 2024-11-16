Fortnite Launches Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Red Vs Blue In-Game Event

Event allows 2 teams of up to 20 players each compete in combat to collect 200 MS Reactor Powers

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that the company and Look North World have launched Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance : Red Vs Blue , an in-game event for the Fortnite game based on the animated Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance series. The company streamed a video for the event.

The event features a map and weapons from the show and allows two teams of up to 20 players each compete in combat to collect 200 MS Reactor Powers.

© 創通・サンライズ

Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

The six-episode 30-minute streaming exclusively worldwide on on October 17. The story focuses on the European front during the One Year War made famous by the firstanime. The story centers on Iria Solari, and theinclude the Zeon mobile suit Zaku II and the Federation mobile suit Gundam.

The show ranked #7 on Netflix 's global top 10 TV ranking for English titles during the week of October 14-20. The streaming service reported the project's "Season 1" garnered 2.4 million views over the course of 5.8 million cumulative hours.

The staff at Sunrise and Safe House produced the animation entirely with Epic Games ' Unreal Engine 5. Gavin Hignight ( Tekken: Bloodline , Transformers: Cyberverse, Star Wars: Resistance, Marvel's Spider-Man game) wrote the scripts, and German artist Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero, Warhammer 40.000's "The Lord Inquisitor: Seed of Ambition") directed the project. Naohiro Ogata ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt ) and Hignight served as executive producers, and Hiroaki Yura produced.

Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura was the main character designer, and Kimitoshi Yamane ( Cowboy Bebop , Escaflowne , multiple Gundam projects) was the mechanical design supervisor. Wilbert Roget II (Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: WWII, Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris games) composed the music.

Australian actress Celia Massingham ( DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Ladies in Black ) voiced the lead character and performed the motion-capture for animation.

Source: Press release