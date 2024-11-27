RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi Manga to End in 6th Volume

Image via Amazon © Kazuya Konomoto, Takeichi Abaraya, Shogakukan

The fifth compiled book volume ofand's(stylized with a backwards R in "RoOT") manga will end with the sixth volume, which will ship at the end of May 2025.

Crunchyroll streamed manga's live-action series adaptation, and it describes the story:

The RoOT TV series is an original story based on the struggles of the young detective duo from the RoOT/Route of Odd Taxi manga , which is currently serialized on the Darupana web manga site from Big Comic Superior . The series weaves a "human" mystery that follows Sato, an optimistic rookie with bad luck who works under Reina.

The manga launched in February 2023 on Big Comic Superior 's web manga site Darupana. The manga's live-action series premiered on April 2 earlier this year.

The Odd Taxi anime premiered in Japan in April 2021 and aired for 13 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in the West.

The story follows Odokawa, an eccentric, reticent 41-year-old taxi driver who has no relatives and does not have much to do with others. He does have conversations with his customers, including a college student who wants to go viral, a nurse hiding a secret, an unsuccessful comedian, a street rough, and an up-and-coming idol. These conversations lead him to a girl who has disappeared.

Manga creator Konomoto ( Seto Utsumi ) wrote the anime. Baku Kinoshita directed the anime with Norio Nitta as the assistant director. Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama designed the characters. Kōhei Yoshida was the recording director at Pony Canyon Enterprise. PUNPEE VaVa OMSB were in charge of the music, and Pony Canyon was in charge of music production with collaboration by Summit, Inc. P.I.C.S. and OLM produced the anime. P.I.C.S. was also credited for the original work and planning.

The Odd Taxi: In the Woods film is a "reconstruction" of the television anime episodes, but it also depicts what happens after the television anime's finale. The film opened in 34 theaters in Japan in April 2022, ranking at #10 and earning 52 million yen (approximately US$4,23,685) in its first weekend. The television anime's main cast and staff returned, and ASMIK Ace is distributing. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.