Shaman King Yard to Be Final Shaman King Manga Arc

The official X/Twitter account of the Shaman King 25th Anniversary project confirmed on Saturday that the upcoming Shaman King Yard (SKY) manga is the final arc for Hiroyuki Takei 's Shaman King manga franchise . Shaman King Yard is in full-fledged production now, and the account will announce the new manga's launch date when it is imminent.

Image via Amazon Japan © Hiroyuki Takei, Kodansha

Shaman King

Takei's(image right), the latest arc for hismanga, recently ended on November 23.will publish the manga's 10th and final volume on January 8.

Takei launched The Super Star in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in May 2018, after publishing three prologue chapters. The manga was published irregularly, and took several hiatuses. When Shonen Magazine Edge ended publication in October 2023, the manga moved to the Magazine Pocket service.

Viz Media previously published the original Shaman King manga in English, and Kodansha USA Publishing then released the manga in October 2020 digitally. Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing Shaman King The Super Star in English digitally, and released the eighth volume on June 4.

Shaman King debuted in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The series abruptly ended in 2004, although a reprinting of the manga revealed a "true ending" in 2009. Takei drew a series of short stories titled Shaman King 0 in Shueisha 's Jump X magazine starting in November 2011, and published a sequel series titled Shaman King Flowers in the same magazine from 2012 to 2014.

The first anime adaptation of the main manga premiered in 2001. A new Shaman King anime premiered in April 2021. Netflix began streaming the anime worldwide in August 2022. The anime ended with 52 episodes. The anime adapted all 35 volumes of the original manga's new complete edition, which Kodansha started publishing in print volumes in Japan in June 2020.

The Shaman King Flowers anime debuted on January 9, and debuted on Netflix on April 21.