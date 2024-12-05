Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, April Debut

Kadokawa revealed the teaser visual, main cast, staff, and April 2025 premiere for the television anime of Mika Kamisu 's manga adaptation of Shirohi 's Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru (The Lady Blessed by the Gorilla God Is Adored by the Royal Knights) novel series, on Thursday.

The anime's character designer Sakae Shibuya drew the below teaser visual:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

The anime will star (Note: Some character name Romanizations are not confirmed):

Kanna Nakamura as Sofia Reeler, a 16-year-old daughter of an earl, who received the blessing of the Gorilla God

Image via Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru anime's website © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

Takeo Ōtsuka as Louis Scarrel, an 18-year-old member of the Royal Knights

Image via Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru anime's website © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

Reiji Kawashima as Isaac Sean, a lively and cheerful student who aims to become a member of the Royal Knights and Sofia's classmate

Image via Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru anime's website © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

Takuma Nagatsuka as Eddie Pheles, a calm and collected student also aiming to become a member of the Royal Knights and Sofia's classmate

Image via Gorilla no Kami Kara Kago Sareta Reijō wa Ōritsu Kishidan de Kawaiigareru anime's website © 2025 シロヒ・神栖みか/KADOKAWA/ゴリラの神から加護された製作委員会

Fumitoshi Oizaki ( Ontama! , Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness ) is directing the anime at Kachigarasu (in collaboration with diomedéa ), and Hitomi Amamiya ( Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army , A Condition Called Love , Merc Storia: The Apathetic Boy and the Girl in a Bottle ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Sakae Shibuya ( A Centaur's Life , Magical Girl Site ) is designing the characters, Seima Iwahashi ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World , Quality Assurance in Another World ) is composing the music, and Yayoi Tateishi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions ) is the sound director.

The "never-before-seen gorilla romantic comedy" fantasy is set in a world where people can be blessed by various animal gods upon turning 16. It follows the coming of age of Sofia Reeler, an earl's timid daughter who happens to be blessed by the Gorilla God (who is said to be the most powerful god in combat).

Shirohi created the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service, and Kamisu started serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's Flos Comic service in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2021, and the sixth volume on Thursday.

