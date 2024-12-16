News
Akari Kitō, Fairouz Ai Perform Ending Theme Songs for OKITSURA Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
The anime will debut on January 4 on the TOKYO MX, BS11, and on three television channels in Okinawa: Okinawa TV, Ryukyu Broadcasting, and Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.
Crunchyroll describes the story:
Teruaki Nakamura recently transferred to school in Okinawa from Tokyo and fell in love with a girl. Unfortunately, he can't understand her dialect! With the help of his new friend Higa-san, Nakamura will experience a cross-cultural romance on the southern island.
The anime stars:
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Teruaki Nakamura (Tee-ruu)
- Akari Kitō as Hina Kyan (Hii-naa)
- Fairouz Ai as Kana Higa (Kaa-naa)
- Shino Shimoji as Yae Agena
- Shugo Nakamura as Tensuke Uema
- Kentarō Kumagai as Isao Shimoji
- Etsuko Kozakura as Oki Memo Shisha
- Tarusuke Shingaki as Narrator
- Yamato Kinjo as Tetsu Higa
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Suzu Higa
- Risa Tsumugi as Naoya Higa
- Yuko Gibu as Sachiko Kyan
The four-piece band HY from the city of Uruma in Okinawa perform the anime's opening theme song "Dai Dai Daisuki" (I Really, Really Love You).
The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.
The manga launched on Shinchosha's Kurage Bunch website in January 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2020, and the eighth volume on February 8. The manga has 350,000 copies in circulation.
Source: Email correspondence