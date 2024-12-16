Akari Kitō, Fairouz Ai Perform Ending Theme Songs for OKITSURA Anime

1st ending song covers Okinawan pop group BEGIN's "Shimanchu nu Takara"

Image via Okitsura anime's website © 空えぐみ・新潮社/「沖ツラ」製作委員会

The staff for the television anime of's) manga revealed on Monday that leads(Hina) and(Kana) will perform the ending theme songs, which will all be covers of songs related to Okinawa. The first episode's ending theme song will Okinawan pop group BEGIN's "Shimanchu nu Takara" (Treasure of the Islanders).

The anime will debut on January 4 on the TOKYO MX , BS11 , and on three television channels in Okinawa: Okinawa TV, Ryukyu Broadcasting , and Ryukyu Asahi Broadcasting . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Teruaki Nakamura recently transferred to school in Okinawa from Tokyo and fell in love with a girl. Unfortunately, he can't understand her dialect! With the help of his new friend Higa-san, Nakamura will experience a cross-cultural romance on the southern island.

The anime stars:

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©空えぐみ・新潮社/「沖ツラ」製作委員会

nine seasons,and 2017) is the chief director of the anime, and) is directing the anime at. Itagaki and Tanabe are also overseeing the series scripts.chief animation director) is the character designer.),, andare composing the music atis the sound producer.is the dialect coach.

The four-piece band HY from the city of Uruma in Okinawa perform the anime's opening theme song "Dai Dai Daisuki" (I Really, Really Love You).

The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in January 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2020, and the eighth volume on February 8. The manga has 350,000 copies in circulation.

Source: Email correspondence