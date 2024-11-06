OKITSURA Anime Unveils New Visual, Opening Song

The staff for the television anime of Egumi Sora 's OKITSURA : Fell in Love with an Okinawan Girl, but I Just Wish I Know What She's Saying ( Okinawa de Suki ni Natta Ko ga Hōgen Sugite Tsurasugiru ) manga revealed visuals and the opening theme song. The four-piece band HY from the city of Uruma in Okinawa are performing the anime's opening theme song "Dai Dai Daisuki" (I Really, Really Love You).

Image courtesy of Happinet © 空えぐみ・新潮社/「沖ツラ」製作委員会

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll ©空えぐみ・新潮社/「沖ツラ」製作委員会

The anime will debut in January 2025 on the, and on three television channels in Okinawa: Okinawa TV,, and

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in January in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Teruaki Nakamura recently transferred to school in Okinawa from Tokyo and fell in love with a girl. Unfortunately, he can't understand her dialect! With the help of his new friend Higa-san, Nakamura will experience a cross-cultural romance on the southern island.

The anime stars:

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū nine seasons, Berserk TV 2016 and 2017) is the chief director of the anime, and Shingo Tanabe ( I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World ) is directing the anime at Millepensee . Itagaki and Tanabe are also overseeing the series scripts. Tomohiro Yoshida ( So I'm a Spider, So What? chief animation director) is the character designer. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Harmonie , Kurokami The Animation ), Yoshimi Katayama , and Ayano Kinjō are composing the music at King Records . Studio Mausu is the sound producer. Hodaka Fukumura is the dialect coach.

The romantic comedy manga centers on a boy named Teruaki Nakamura, who transferred from Tokyo to Okinawa. There, he finds a girl that he likes named Hina Kyan. But Teruaki is having a hard time understanding Hina's Okinawan dialect. Hina's friend Kana Higa always helps Teruaki and translates the dialect for him. But what he doesn't know is that Kana secretly likes him.

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in January 2020. Shinchosha published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2020, and the eighth volume on February 8. The manga has 350,000 copies in circulation.

Source: Press release