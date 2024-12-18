The official website for the Mirage Queen vacances élégantes anime film unveiled its first promotional video and visual for the film on Thursday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and May 23 opening date.

Image via Mirage Queen anime's X/Twitter account © Kaoru Hayamine, K2 Shoukai, KODANSHA / Mirage QUEEN Production Committee

Yūga Yamato , Kazuki Katō , and Yūma Uchida all reprise their roles from the earlier Mirage Queen Prefers Circus original video ( OVA ) as Queen, Joker, and RD, respectively. Cocomi plays the new character Ilma (seen below).

Image via Mirage Queen vacances élégantes anime film's website © Kaoru Hayamine, K2 Shoukai, KODANSHA / Mirage QUEEN Production Committee

Shigetaka Ikeda is directing the film at East Fish Studio . Mariko Kunisawa is once again penning the script. Kumiko Kawashima returns as character designer. Moe Hyūga returns to compose the music, while Toshiki Kameyama is the sound director. Bit Grooove Promotion is once again credited for sound production. Pony Canyon is distributing the film.

© Kaoru Hayamine, K2 Shoukai, KODANSHA / Mirage QUEEN Production Committee

The original novels' story centers on a phantom thief queen who can steal anything they desire. Their gender, age, and nationality are unknown. Together with their partners Joker and RD, they fly around the world in their airship.

Hayamine and Kadokawa published the first Kaitō Queen short story in 2000. The first full-length novel Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ( Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki ) debuted under Kadokawa 's children's book label Aoitori Bunko in March 2002 with illustrations by K2 Shōkai . The latest novel shipped on July 10.

The novel series received its first screen adaptation, the original video anime Mirage Queen Prefers Circus ( Kaitō Queen wa Circus ga Osuki ), in June 2022. Yūga Yamato ( Sailor Moon stage plays' Tuxedo Mask) starred as the title Queen. Saori Den ( Pokémon episode director) directed the project at East Fish Studio , and Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Orient) wrote the script. Kumiko Kawashima ( Fantasista Stella ) designed the characters. Moe Hyūga ( Steins;Gate 0 , If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die ) composed the music.

HIDIVE licensed Mirage Queen Prefers Circus for streaming.