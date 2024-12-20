Red Cat Ramen Anime Gets 2nd Season

The Jump Festa '25 event on Saturday revealed that the anime adaptation of ANGYAMAN 's Red Cat Ramen ( Ramen Akaneko ) manga is getting a second season.

ANGYAMAN drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Image via Red Cat Ramen anime's website © アンギャマン／集英社・ラーメン赤猫製作委員会

The first season premiered on July 4 onand 28 other channels and had 12 episodes.streamed the series as it aired.

The anime stars:

Hisatoshi Shimizu ( The Gymnastics Samurai , episode director for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) directed the anime at E&H production . Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) designed the characters and Tōru Kubo ( Garo -Vanishing Line- producer) oversaw and wrote the series scripts. E&H production and Good Smile Company produced the anime. Wednesday Campanella performed the theme song "Akaneko," and Rikon Densetsu (Divorce Legend) performed the ending theme song "Honjitsu no Osusume" (Today's Recommendation).

The MANGA Plus service is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!

ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha 's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October.

