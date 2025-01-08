Monster Hunter Wilds Game Announces 2nd Open Beta Test for February

Open beta test runs from February 6-9,13-16

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto announced on Wednesday in a new video that the Monster Hunter Wilds game will have a second open beta test in February, featuring Gypceros as a huntable monster. Player customization data from the first open beta test will carry over into the second test, as well as the full release. Progress in the game will not carry over.

The cross-play open beta test will run from February 6 at 10:00 p.m. EST to February 9 at 9:59 p.m. EST, and from February 13 at 10:00 p.m. EST to February 16 at 9:59 p.m. EST for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Bonuses for participants include a decorative charm and an item pack.

The staff are actively working on new improvements and adjustments for the full release, which will not be available in the upcoming beta test.

The first cross-play open beta test ran from October 31 to November 3.

The game will debut globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28. Pre-orders for the game are open now.

Players who pre-order the game will receive the Guild Knight Layered Armor Set and the Hope Charm talisman as in-game items. Players who pre-order through the PlayStation store will receive the exclusive Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Artbook.

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Deluxe Pack (which contains in-game items and poses), Premium Bonuses of more in-game items, and the Cosmetic DLC Packs. The Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 will launch in spring 2025, and the DLC Pack 2 will launch in summer 2025. The Deluxe Edition of the game will also include the Deluxe Pack.

Players with save data from Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne will receive special in-game armor for palicos.

Monster Hunter Rise , the latest main game in the franchise, launched on Nintendo Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022. CAPCOM released the game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023. The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion for the game debuted for Switch and PC via Steam in June 2022, and launched on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2023.

The Monster Hunter game franchise has reached 100 million sales worldwide.