Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Anime Film Streams English-Subtitled Trailer

Film screens in N. America on February 28

GKIDS began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- , a re-edited version of some episodes of the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime, on Wednesday.

The company will screen the film in theaters in North America on February 28.

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account © Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-

is playing first in theaters on January 17. The anime is screening on 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters.

The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. It sold 352,500 tickets and earned 598,832,300 yen (about US$3.83 million) in its first three days.

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha

as Amate Yuzuriha Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan

as Nyaan Shimba Tsuchiya as Shūji Itō

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

The other staff members include:

Kenshi Yonezu performs the theme song "Plazma." Suisei Hoshimachi performs the song "Mо̄ Dо̄ Natte mo Ii ya" (I Don't Really Care What Happens Anymore) and NOMELON NOLEMON perform the song "Midnight Reflection."





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.