Suisei Hoshimachi, NOMELON NOLEMON Perform Insert Songs for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Anime

The official Japanese website for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime revealed on Friday that Suisei Hoshimachi and NOMELON NOLEMON will perform insert songs for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- , a re-edited version of some episodes. Hoshimachi will perform the song "Mо̄ Dо̄ Natte mo Ii ya" (I don't really care what happens anymore) and NOMELON NOLEMON will perform the song "Midnight Reflection." The staff shared an image for the latter insert song :

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website © Sotsu, Sunrise

Kenshi Yonezu will perform the theme song "Plazma." The staff posted a visual for the song, which launches on January 20:

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website © Sotsu, Sunrise

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account © Sotsu, Sunrise

is playing first in theaters on Friday. The anime is screening on 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters.

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha

as Amate Yuzuriha Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan

as Nyaan Shimba Tsuchiya as Shūji Itō

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

The other staff members include:

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website, Comic Natalie





