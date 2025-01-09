×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Anime's Trailer Unveils Theme Song by Kenshi Yonezu

posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime debuts with re-edited theatrical version on January 17

The official Japanese website for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime announced on Friday that Kenshi Yonezu will perform the theme song "Plazma" for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, a re-edited version of some episodes. The staff streamed a trailer that previews the theme song:

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- will play first in theaters on January 17. The anime will screen on 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters.

gd6vrgiauaaondm
Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account
© Sotsu, Sunrise
The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Kazuya Tsurumaki (FLCL, Gunbuster 2: Diebuster) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido (Bungo Stray Dogs, Sailor Moon Super S, Revolutionary Girl Utena, Ouran High School Host Club) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno (Evangelion, Shin Godzilla). Illustrator Take (Katanagatari, Zaregoto, Pokémon Sun & Moon) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita (Evangelion, Shin Kamen Rider, Yukikaze) is the mechanical designer.

The other staff members include:

Sources: Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives