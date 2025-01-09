Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Anime's Trailer Unveils Theme Song by Kenshi Yonezu

Anime debuts with re-edited theatrical version on January 17

The official Japanese website for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (pronounced as “g-kwux”) television anime announced on Friday that Kenshi Yonezu will perform the theme song "Plazma" for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- , a re-edited version of some episodes. The staff streamed a trailer that previews the theme song:

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- will play first in theaters on January 17. The anime will screen on 426 theaters, including 52 IMAX theaters.

Image via Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime's X/Twitter account © Sotsu, Sunrise

The story begins with Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school student living peacefully in a space colony floating in outer space. When she meets a war refugee named Nyaan, Amate is drawn into the illegal mobile suit dueling sport known as Clan Battle.

Under the entry name "Machu," she throws herself into fierce battle day after day, piloting the GQuuuuuuX. Then an unidentified Gundam mobile suit pursued by both the space force and the police appears before her, along with its pilot, a boy named Shūji.

The main cast members are:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha

as Amate Yuzuriha Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan

as Nyaan Shimba Tsuchiya as Shūji Itō

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( FLCL , Gunbuster 2: Diebuster ) is directing the anime, and Yōji Enokido ( Bungo Stray Dogs , Sailor Moon Super S , Revolutionary Girl Utena , Ouran High School Host Club ) is supervising the series scripts and writing the scripts with Hideaki Anno ( Evangelion , Shin Godzilla ). Illustrator Take ( Katanagatari , Zaregoto , Pokémon Sun & Moon ) is designing the characters, and Ikuto Yamashita ( Evangelion , Shin Kamen Rider , Yukikaze ) is the mechanical designer.

The other staff members include:

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.