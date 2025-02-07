N LITE's 'Afro-Anime' Film MFINDA Reveals Kozo Character, Art

Multimedia company N LITE revealed on Friday the character Kozo for its MFINDA "AFRIME" or "afro-anime," in 2025.

Kozo is the protector of the MFINDA , the gateway between the World Above (human world) and the World Below (spirit world). He wields divine fire and travels through the MFINDA as a wild dog. The Kingdom of Kongo around the 15th-16th centuries inspired Kozo's character.

N LITE previously shared key art titled "Odi Lost in the MFINDA " by Shigeru Fujita with background art by Kazuyuki Hashimoto .

MFINDA tells the story of a young girl, Odi, who is transported into the past where she joins another young girl, Nasambi. They must venture into the MFINDA and confront evil spirits to reclaim the Nkisi if she has any hope of returning home.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon 's JuVee Productions is partnering with N LITE for the MFINDA film. Davis, Tennon, JuVee's head of film Melanie Clark , Genco, Inc. 's Tarō Maki , and GKIDS 's Eric Beckman are executive producers.

MAPPA 's Masao Maruyama ( In This Corner of the World , Tokyo Godfathers producer, Summer Wars planner) is producing MFINDA . Gisaburō Sugii ( Touch, Jack to Mame no Ki , Night on the Galactic Railroad , Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie ) is directing. Arthell Isom ( D'Art Shtajio ) is co-directing.

U.S. animation producer and distributor GKIDS is a coproduction partner.

Christiano Malik Terry, founder of N LITE , also leads N LITE Japan with Shin Koyamada ( The Last Samurai, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior ) and Shigeru Igari (former CEO of Atlus ). N LITE is producing MFINDA in Japan. Donald H. Hewitt ( Spirited Away 's English screenplay), Mika Abe ( Forest of Piano ), and MFINDA creator Patience Lekien are writing the screenplay. The production credits Lekien and Terry with the story.

N LITE release the first volume of MFINDA: The Manga adaptation in 2025. The manga will have three volumes, and will be written by Terry, with art direction from MFINDA creator Lekien, and illustrated by visual artist Tom Lintern . The manga will be produced in collaboration with a Japanese manga planning and inking team from D'Art Shtajio and Sakura Phoenix K.K. The manga will be available in Japan and the U.S.

N LITE aims to bring black and indigenous stories in partnership with global creators. AFRIME, or afro-anime, is its hand-drawn 2D animation. The company plans to produce AFRIME films and television series. N LITE Japan is working on upcoming projects based on anime and manga IP.



Source: Email correspondence