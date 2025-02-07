Resident Evil Re:Verse Game Ends Service on June 29

Multiplayer game launched in October 2022

Resident Evil Re:Verse

announced on Wednesday that themultiplayer game will end service on June 29. The game and its DLC will no longer be available for purchase earlier on March 3.

CAPCOM noted that it developed the game to celebrate the Resident Evil series' 25th anniversary, and that the game has "served its original, celebratory purpose admirably."

The game was originally slated to be bundled with the Resident Evil Village game, but was delayed to July 2021, and again to 2022. The game released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2022.

Resident Evil Village is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game launched in May 2021 for PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Stadia) platforms.

