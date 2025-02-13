Sayaka Mogi's Girl Meat Girl Manga Ends

"Interspecies coming-of-age sci-fi" manga launched in 2023

Image via Amazon ©Sayaka Mogi, Asahi Shimbun Publications

Girl Meat Girl

The March issue ofmagazine published the final chapter of'smanga on Thursday.

The "interspecies coming-of-age sci-fi" manga follows a naive high school girl named Mameko and an introverted pig girl named Yulily, who form a friendship and spend their youth in a mysterious world where different species co-exist.

Mogi launched the manga in Nemuki+ in February 2023. Asahi Shimbun Publications published the manga's first compiled book volume in February 2024, and the second volume will ship in April.

Mogi launched her horror manga Pupa in the inaugural issue of Comic Earth Star magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2013. Earth Star Entertainment published five volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of television anime shorts that premiered in January 2014.

Mogi launched the Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in September 2017. Mogi published the end of the "first part" of the manga in December 2018, and announced that she would self-publish the rest of the manga. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume in February 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English digitally, and it released the third volume in September 2019.

Mogi published the first volume of the Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice: Final Testament to the Moon ( Akazukin no Ōkami Deshi - Tsuki e no Tsuigon ), the sequel manga of Red Riding Hood's Wolf Apprentice , at the Comitia dōjinshi event in Tokyo in May 2019. The digital version debuted in July 2019. Glacier Bay Books licensed the manga and published the first volume in English in print in May 2022. Digital manga service Azuki added the manga in August 2022.