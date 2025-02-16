Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Game's Character Pass 2 Trailer Reveals 4 More Characters

Galleon, Wilnas, Meg, Ilsa join previously announced Sandalphon

Cygames announced on Sunday the characters for the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game's Character Pass 2 in a video. In addition to the previously announced Sandalphon, the game will also add Galleon, Wilnas, Meg, and Ilsa. Sandalphon will release on February 26, Galleon in spring 2025, Wilnas in summer 2025, Meg in fall 2025, and Ilsa in early 2026.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam in December 2023. Characters in the game's Character Pass 1 included: Lucilius, 2B, Vane, Beatrix, Versusia, and Vikala.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy : Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.