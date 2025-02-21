Kochikame's Osamu Akimoto Launches Full Serialization of TimeTuber Yukari Manga

Akimoto previously drew irregular 1-shots of story about high school girl time traveling to Showa Era

This year's sixth issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine revealed on Wednesday that Osamu Akimoto will launch a regular serialization of of his TimeTuber Yukari manga in the magazine's next issue on March 5. Akimoto had been publishing irregular one-shots of the story in Grand Jump throughout 2023 and 2024, and Shueisha published a compiled book volume for the manga in November 2024. In addition, Akimoto will also publish a new one-shot story for his Kochikame manga in the next issue.

Image via Grand Jump website © Shueisha

TimeTuber Yukari centers on the titular Yukari, a high school girl stuck with debt from her missing father. When she encounters the mysterious clock "Deus Ex Machina," it sends her back to the Showa Era. She finds that she is able to use her smartphone to take videos of Showa Era Japan and earn advertising revenues.

Shueisha published a new 46-page one-shot chapter for Kochikame titled "Kibō no Entotsu (Natsu) -1963- Kankichi-tachi no Natsuyasumi" (Chimney of Hope (Summer) -1963- The Summer Vacation of Kankichi and Company) in July 2023. That one-shot was the first chapter of the manga in 11 months. (Akimoto previously drew a chapter in August 2022.) The one-shot was the third story in the manga's "Kibō no Entotsu" (Chimney of Hope) story line.

Akimoto drew another one-shot for Kochikame in August 2024 in Weekly Shonen Jump .

Kochikame ended in September 2016 after 40 years of serialization, although Akimoto has published several extra chapters for the manga since then. The manga series had approximately 150 million copies in print as of June 2016 when the 199th volume shipped. The manga's 201st volume shipped in October 2021.

The manga has inspired a television anime series, anime films, anime specials, live-action films, a live-action series, and several stage plays.