Atelier Yumia Game Streams Opening Movie

Koei Tecmo America began streaming the opening movie for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land , the newest game with Gust in their Atelier franchise , on YouTube on Friday.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 21, 2025.

The alchemy JRPG is themed around "memory." The story centers on Yumia as she confronts her past, her memories, and the art of alchemy.

Koei Tecmo Games' Gust brand's Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in North America in October 2019. The game launched in Europe in November 2019, and in Japan in September 2019. The game inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Koei Tecmo America released Gust 's Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy game in January 2021 for PS4, Switch, PC via Steam , and digitally for PlayStation 5. That sequel was set three years after the first game in the franchise .

The Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ( Ryza no Atelier 3 ~Owari no Renkinjutsushi to Himitsu no Kagi~ ) game was originally scheduled for release in Japan for PS5, PS4, and Switch, and in the United States on the same platforms and on PC via Steam in February 2023. Gust and Koei Tecmo America delayed the game's release to March 2023.

Source: Press release