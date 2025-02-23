'You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story' Light Novels Listed as Ending in 10th Volume

Final volume ships in Japan on March 19

You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story

Amazon is listing the 10th volume of's) light novel series as the final volume, which will ship on March 19.

Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako . Kadokawa published the ninth volume on February 20.

J-Novel Club releases the novels digitally and describes the story:

Kashima Ryūto is a gloomy high-schooler who quietly spends his days watching his crush, the beautiful Shirakawa Runa, from afar. She rules the school and has had no shortage of boyfriends. Although Ryūto is fully convinced she'd never accept him, fate leads him to confess his feelings to her anyway. To his astonishment, she accepts—simply because she's “available” at the moment—but the surprises don't end there. She immediately invites him over as if it's the most natural thing in the world! This odd couple is different in just about every way—the friends they keep, their hobbies, their love lives—but with every passing day, they grow a little bit closer. This may not be Runa's first relationship, but their dating story is going to be full of firsts for them both!

Carpaccio Noyama launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in February 2022. Square Enix published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 10. Manga UP! Global is releasing the manga in English. Kadokawa 's BookWalker Global Store added the manga to its library in January 2024.

The light novel series' anime adaptation premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan under the title Our Dating Story: The Experienced You and The Inexperienced Me .

Source: Amazon





