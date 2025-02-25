The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Unveils More Cast, July Premiere

Kadokawa announced on Tuesday additional cast members and the July premiere for the fourth season of The Rising of The Shield Hero anime. The anime's staff also presented a new visual:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 's newly announced cast members are:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Werner

In addition, the staff will hold a "Shield Fes" event with the cast and musicians in Tokyo on June 15. The announcements thus far have not specified the season's returning cast and staff members, but cast members Kaito Ishikawa (Naofumi Iwatani), Asami Seto (Raphtalia), Rina Hidaka (Filo), Natsuko Hara (Rishia), Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Ren Amaki), and Makoto Takahashi (Motoyasu Kitamura) will appear at the June 15 event.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired. The third season followed last October.

One Peace Books is releasing Yusagi Aneko 's original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English. The publisher describes the novels' first volume:

Naofumi Iwatani, an uncharismatic otaku who spends his days on games and manga, suddenly finds himself summoned to a parallel universe! He discovers he is one of four heroes equipped with legendary weapons and tasked with saving the world from its prophesied destruction. As the Shield Hero, the weakest of the heroes, all is not as it seems. Naofumi is soon alone, penniless, and betrayed. With no one to turn to, and nowhere to run, he is left with only his shield. Now, Naofumi must rise to become the legendary Shield Hero and save the world!

