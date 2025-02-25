Yuriko Yamaguchi to Attend WeebCon in Irving, Texas

Convention takes place in Irving, Texas from April 18-20

WeebCon announced on Saturday that voice actress Yuriko Yamaguchi will attend the event as a guest. The convention will take place at Irving Convention Center Las Colinas in Irving, Texas from April 18-20.

Yamaguchi has voiced roles in such anime as Neon Genesis Evangelion (Ritsuko Akagi), One Piece (Nico Robin), Fullmetal Alchemist (Sarah Rockbell), Pokémon (Nurse Joy), and Dragon Ball Super (Vados).

Yamaguchi's first appearance in the United States was at the Rose City Comic Con event in Portland, Oregon in September 2017. She was scheduled to premiere at Baltimore's Universal Fancon in April 2017, but the event was suspended indefinitely. She appeared at Baltimore's Universal Fancon in April 2018 and at Arizona's Taiyou Con in January 2019.

