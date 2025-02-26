Animated Devil May Cry Series Unveils English Clip

IGN Fan Fest 2025 began streaming an English clip for the upcoming animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry video game franchise :

The stream also featured an interview with series creator Adi Shankar and Dante's English voice actor Johnny Yong Bosch .

The series will premiere on April 3.

Shankar and Alex Larsen ( Yasuke ) completed writing the scripts for the first season of the series as of November 2021. Studio Mir is animating the series, which will have multiple seasons.

The first season will have eight episodes and will feature the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. The opening sequence features Limp Bizkit's song "Rollin'."

Shankar announced his acquisition of the series in November 2018 and stated that the series "will join Castlevania in what we're now calling the bootleg multiverse."

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.



Source: IGN Fan Fest 2025 livestream