Sally Amaki, Kana Ichinose Appear in Fan Meeting in Hawaii on March 16

Aria Productions announced on February 28 that it will host a fan meeting in partnership with Sekai Project for voice actresses Sally Amaki and Kana Ichinose in Hawaii. The fan meeting will take place at the Prince Waikiki Hotel in Honolulu on March 16.

The fan meeting will include a talk event, a VIP event, and autograph sessions. Tickets are available for purchase now.

Amaki is a member of idol group 22/7 and has also served as the host of Aniplex Online Fest, Sacra Music News, and the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Her voice acting credits include Sakura Fujima from 22/7 , the Japanese and English voice for Carol Olsten from Tomo-chan Is a Girl! ” , Kiriko from Overwatch 2 , and the Japanese and English voice of Peni Parker from Marvel Rivals , among others.

Ichinose's voice acting credits include Suletta Mercury in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury , Fern in Frieren: Beyond the Journey's End , Ichigo from Darling in the FranXX , Ryne from Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers , Yuzuriha Ogawa from Dr. Stone , Layla in The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls , and Uka Ishimori in Honey Lemon Soda , among others. She also performed in the theme songs for Ayakashi Triangle , DARLING in the FRANXX , Vampire Dormitory , and others.

