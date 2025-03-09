Anime NYC Hosts Rooster Fighter Manga Creator Shu Sakuratani, Anime Adaptation's Screenwriter Hiroshi Seko

Sakuratani, Seko attend 4-day event on August 21-24

The staff of Anime NYC announced on Saturday that it will host Rooster Fighter ( Niwatori Fighter ) manga author Shu Sakuratani , and the upcoming anime adaptation's screenwriter Hiroshi Seko at this year's event.

Shu Sakuratani is a talented and innovative Japanese manga artist and creator, best known for his acclaimed series "Rooster Fighter." His unique storytelling and artistic style make his work some of the most exciting in the industry.#AnimeNYC2025 pic.twitter.com/OEOjvG6Ffy — Anime NYC (@animenyc) March 7, 2025

Hiroshi Seko is known for working on the series composition and screenwriting for works such as "Jujutsu Kaisen", "Attack on Titan: The Final Season", "Gachiakuta", and "Rooster Fighter".



Image courtesy of Viz Media © Shu Sakuratani, Hero's, Viz Media

Sakuratani debuted themanga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on January 6. licensed the manga and published the seventh volume in English on February 18.

Viz describes the story:

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Daisuke Suzuki ( D4DJ All Mix ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Joseph Chou ( Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya ) and Sola Entertainment are producing.

The anime will star Kenta Miyake as Keiji, Mariko Honda as Elizabeth, and Shiori Izawa as Piyoko.

Viz is the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. Hero's Inc. will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan. Adult Swim will air the anime, and Viz will reveal additional streaming partners at a later date.

This year's Anime NYC has expanded to a four-day event (Thursday to Sunday) for the first time, on August 21-24 at the Javits Center.

Anime NYC launched in November 2017, and has taken place in November each year until in 2024, when it moved to August, and used the full main building of the Javits Center for the first time. (The event was online only in 2020.)