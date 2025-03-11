Anime Expo Hosts Final Fantasy XIV, Final Fantasy XVI Producer/Director Naoki Yoshida

Yoshi-P attends event in Los Angeles on July 3-6

The staff for the Anime Expo event announced on Tuesday that it will host Final Fantasy XIV director and producer and Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida (also known as Yoshi-P) at this year's event.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PlayStation 3 in August 2013, on PlayStation 4 in April 2014, and on PlayStation 5 in May 2020. The game launched for Xbox Series X|S in March 2024. Square Enix has since released five expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, "Endwalker" in December 2021, and "Dawntrail" last July. The game has recorded 30 million registered accounts worldwide as of January 2024.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

The game is getting a mobile version for iOS and Android devices. Lightspeed Studios is developing the game, with the game officially licensed from and supervised by Square Enix . The game will have "multiple playtests" in China, and will also launch in China first, with a worldwide release planned after the China launch.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy XVI game in June 2023 for PS5 as a PlayStation console exclusive first. The game got a PC release via Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 17.

Square Enix 's Creative Business Unit III division developed the game. Yoshida ( Final Fantasy XIV ) produced the game, and Hiroshi Takai ( Final Fantasy XIV ) directed the game. Kenshi Yonezu performs the game's theme song "Tsuki Wo Miteita – Moongazing."

Anime Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 3-6.