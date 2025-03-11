Magical Girl Site's Kentarō Satō Confirms Spinoff Manga

Manga author Kentarō Satō shared again on their X/Twitter account on Monday the August 2023 announcement of a Magical Girl Site spinoff manga, saying, "Sorry for keeping you waiting, it is about time." The post did not reveal other details about the spinoff manga.

The spinoff manga was originally announced as part of the Magical Girl Site manga's 10th anniversary project.

© Kentarō Satō, Akita Shoten

Magical Girl Site

Satō () launched thehorror manga on themanga website in July 2013, before moving it tomagazine in September 2017. The manga ended in 2019 with 16 compiled book volumes. released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018 and ended in June 2018. The anime streamed onoutside of Japan.

Satō's Immortality and Punishment ( Fushi to Batsu ) manga will end on Wednesday. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume this spring.

Satō launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in November 2021.

Arata Miyatsuki and Satō launched the Bokura no Natsu ga Saketeiku ( Summer's gonna tear us apart ) horror suspense manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2023. Hakusensha published the manga's third volume on January 29.

