Genshin Impact Game Replaces Showtaro Morikubo With Junta Terashima as Ifa's Voice

HoYoverse announced on Friday that Junta Terashima is voicing the character Ifa in Japanese in Chinese developer miHoYo 's Genshin Impact game. Shōhei Komatsu is playing Ifa's Saurian companion Cacucu.

The game's staff had announced on October 15 that Showtaro Morikubo would voice Ifa, a famous Saurian veterinarian from the Flower-Feather Clan. However, the staff then announced on Wednesday that Morikubo had to step down from the role due to "various circumstances."

The official Japanese X (formerly Twitter ) account of Chinese developer Hypergryph 's Arknights mobile game announced on Friday that Morikubo stepped down from the role of Elysium in the game due to "various circumstances." The staff apologized to fans and stated that it will announce a replacement of the existing audio for the character at a later date.

In September 2022, HoYoverse announced it is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long-term collaboration project" for the game. The game has inspired several animated shorts by the in-house miHoYoAnime studio.

HoYoverse launched the free-to-play Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The game launched for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on November 20.

HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

miHoYo 's Honkai Impact 3rd game has also previously inspired several anime and animated projects.

The developers of neither Genshin Impact nor Arknights have made an official statement on the reasons for Morikubo's departures this week, aside from citing the "various circumstances," and Morikubo's management has not issued an official statement on either matter.