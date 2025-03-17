Transformers: Wild King Anime Shorts Launch on March 26

Takara Tomy announced with a teaser video on Tuesday that it is producing Transformers: Wild King , a new Transformers net series of short anime that will begin streaming on Takara Tomy 's YouTube channel on March 26. The series will have 14 episodes, each running for about six minutes.

Image via Comic Natalie © TOMY

Transformers: Wild King is the franchise 's first anime series produced primarily in Japan in a decade, since Q Transformers: Kaettekita Convoy no Nazo which ran for two seasons in 2015. DLE Inc. animated that series. Polygon Pictures did animate Allspark Animation and Rooster Teeth 's three Transformers : War for Cybertron Trilogy series for streaming on Netflix from 2020 to 2021. Studio Trigger animated the " Transformers 40th Anniversary Special Movie " video last year. There also have been various Flash-style and stop-motion Transformers shorts from Yūzō Yamamoto, Saori Watanabe, and others.

(Note: Character and place name romanizations are not official) The anime is set in a new world called Elementros, containing transforming animals and dinosaurs called "Energy Beasts." Optimus Prime follows his friend Megatron to Elementros. Optimus is helped by Lightlong, a native of Elementros, who explains to him that Energy Beasts have an affinity for one of five element energies: fire, water, earth, nature, and lightning. When Megatron turns on Optimus, Optimus and Lightlong combine to unleash the power of the Wild King.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for Paramount Pictures ' live-action Transformers franchise , opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. The film got a release in Japan in August 2023 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei . Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , opened in September 2024.

Source: Comic Natalie